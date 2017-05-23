F/S NIB Bergara B-14 HMR 6.5CM $1075 shipped Have one HMR in 6.5CM NIB. $1075 shipped.

Great Guns.

HMR (HUNTING & MATCH RIFLE)



Although there are many rifles on the market today, we wanted to focus on one thing: quality. Our B-14 rifles were inspired by the desire to bring the quality that Bergara was known for in the custom rifle world to production rifles made for all hunters. In the B-14 rifle, you will find a level of craftsmanship that surpasses all of the other production hunting rifles on the market.



The B-14 HMR rifle features our integrated mini-chassis molded into the stock to give the rifle repeatable bedding and accuracy. It also supports a fully free-floated barrel to achieve optimal precision. The Bergara Hunting and Match rifles are built to offer a rifle for both hunters and competition shooters that can perform incredibly in either situation. The stock features an adjustable cheekpiece and length of pull spacers. Built in Spain at our highly automated and efficient barrel factory, this rifle delivers a level of quality and performance that is unmatched in its price range.



The world-renowned Bergara barrel on this long range precision rifle is complemented by our own super-smooth B-14 Action, which is a two-lug system with a Sako-style extractor and a coned bolt nose and breech to ensure a smooth feeding and extraction of the cartridge. Its also outfitted with a Bergara curved trigger we designed to guarantee a crisp, clean pull every time you fire the rifle. The trigger comes set at about three pounds. It has been factory drilled and tapped to fit Remington 700 style rings and bases.



The (#5) Bergara 4140 CrMo steel barrel is finished in matte blue and is available in 20 inches in the .308, which weighs 9.15 lbs and 22 inches in 6.5 Creedmoor, which weighs 9.25 lbs. The muzzle is threaded 5/8-24" and includes a thread protector.



A 5-round AICS detachable magazine is standard with our HMR rifle. QD flush cups are included in the stock to allow for easy attachment and detachment of slings.



All B-14 rifles are capable of producing sub-1.0 MOA groups or less at 100 yards using factory match grade ammunition.



The B-14 HMR starts at $1150.



 Weight: 9.25 lbs 6.5 Creedmoor / 9.15 lbs .308 Win

 Overall Length: 41.5 6.5 Creedmoor / 39.5 .308 Win

 Barrel Length/Twist Rate: 22/1:8" 6.5 Creedmoor, 20/1:10" .308 Win

 Magazine: AICS Detachable

 Mag Capacity: 5 round mag provided

 Length of pull: Adjustable from 14.5" at the longest to 12.25" at the shortest

 Barrel Taper: No. 5

 Stock: Bergara HMR Molded with mini-chassis

 Muzzle: Threaded 5/8-24 with thread protector

 Scope Mount: Fits Remington 700 rings and bases

 Integrated QD flush cup mounts

 Rear butt-stock: Adjustable cheek piece, and length-of-pull

 Full-length Integrated mini-chassis for repeatable bedding and supports fully free-floated barrel





Text or call For questions and Pictures.



Thanks

Steve

RTLW

816-718-9489