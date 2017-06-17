Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev
F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev
06-17-2017, 09:27 AM
Moe Curls
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 444
F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev
For Sale
Legendary Arms Works Professional Model 308
all factory
Load Dev Only
Bare Rifle Weighs 6.4lbs
Load Dev with Berger 168 VLDs
50 Custom Rounds Included
**$1,400** shipped (scope, bipod and rail not included)
06-17-2017, 10:45 AM
Moe Curls
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 444
Re: F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev
Target shows five shots. Unfortunately
I shanked the last one.
