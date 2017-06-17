Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev
06-17-2017, 09:27 AM
F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev
For Sale

Legendary Arms Works Professional Model 308
all factory
Load Dev Only
Bare Rifle Weighs 6.4lbs

Load Dev with Berger 168 VLDs
50 Custom Rounds Included

**$1,400** shipped (scope, bipod and rail not included)
F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev-img_2532.jpg   F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev-img_2531.jpg  

F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev-img_2530.jpg   F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev-img_2372.jpg  

06-17-2017, 10:45 AM
Re: F/S LAW 308 Professional W/ Load Dev
Target shows five shots. Unfortunately
I shanked the last one.
