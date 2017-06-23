Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-23-2017, 03:52 PM
learning
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 192
F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
I'm looking to sell my HS Precision VAR 223. Its extremely accurate and a fast barrel for caliber. $2500 does not include scope.
Thanks
06-23-2017, 04:22 PM
Rock Jock
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 104
Re: F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
can you post a photo of the bottom metal. I'm wanting to see if it's a first, or second generation?
#
3
06-23-2017, 04:31 PM
learning
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 192
Re: F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
It's first gen
