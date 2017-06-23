Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 03:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 192
F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
I'm looking to sell my HS Precision VAR 223. Its extremely accurate and a fast barrel for caliber. $2500 does not include scope.
Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
F.S. HS Precision VAR 223-img_0157.jpg   F.S. HS Precision VAR 223-img_0152.jpg  

F.S. HS Precision VAR 223-img_0154.jpg  
Last edited by learning; 06-23-2017 at 03:54 PM. Reason: Price
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-23-2017, 04:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 104
Re: F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
can you post a photo of the bottom metal. I'm wanting to see if it's a first, or second generation?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-23-2017, 04:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 192
Re: F.S. HS Precision VAR 223
It's first gen
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
F.S. HS Precision VAR 223-img_0162.jpg   F.S. HS Precision VAR 223-img_0161.jpg  

Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Rem 700 223 | Browning Xbolt Carbon SS Stalker 270wsm »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:02 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC