F/S H-S Precision 375 H&H Mag Pro Series 2000 LA, 24" fluted bbl. Leupold VXIII 1.75-6X32mm. Factory installed mercury recoil reducer.

Hornady FL die set w/shell holder

2 extra mags w/belt pouch

27 ea Barnes 270 gr TSX bullets

51 ea Barnes 300 gr Banded Solids

36 Hornady 270 gr SPRP

4 ea bore brushes

23 ea Win unprimed brass

71 ea Win brass loaded w/270 gr Barnes TSX

20 ea Win brass loaded w/300 gr Barnes solids

28 ea Rem empty brass, used

26 ea Rem loaded brass w/270 gr Hornady

Historical load data

H-S Manual

the rifle is in wxcellent condition. The 270 gr Barnes shoots <MOA. The 270 gr & 300 gr bullets have the same impact point @ 50 yds.



$2175 plus S&H, insurance & Haz Mat. I will need your FFL & secure payment, i.e. certified bank check, MO, etc. No deal is final until all details are worked out. This is a multiple listing. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



