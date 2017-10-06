Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



F/S H-S Precision 375 H&H Mag
  #1  
Unread 06-10-2017, 01:55 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 12
F/S H-S Precision 375 H&H Mag
Pro Series 2000 LA, 24" fluted bbl. Leupold VXIII 1.75-6X32mm. Factory installed mercury recoil reducer.
Hornady FL die set w/shell holder
2 extra mags w/belt pouch
27 ea Barnes 270 gr TSX bullets
51 ea Barnes 300 gr Banded Solids
36 Hornady 270 gr SPRP
4 ea bore brushes
23 ea Win unprimed brass
71 ea Win brass loaded w/270 gr Barnes TSX
20 ea Win brass loaded w/300 gr Barnes solids
28 ea Rem empty brass, used
26 ea Rem loaded brass w/270 gr Hornady
Historical load data
H-S Manual
the rifle is in wxcellent condition. The 270 gr Barnes shoots <MOA. The 270 gr & 300 gr bullets have the same impact point @ 50 yds.

$2175 plus S&H, insurance & Haz Mat. I will need your FFL & secure payment, i.e. certified bank check, MO, etc. No deal is final until all details are worked out. This is a multiple listing.
  #2  
Unread 06-10-2017, 02:05 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 101
Re: F/S H-S Precision 375 H&H Mag
Is this the Generation one, or two bottom metal and magazine?
  #3  
Unread 06-10-2017, 03:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 12
Re: F/S H-S Precision 375 H&H Mag
the manual doesn't say either way, so I presume it's a Gen I. If it's any help, I purchased it in 6/06.
