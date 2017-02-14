Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


F/s fierce edge 300 win w/meopta r2 2.5-15x56 4k
02-14-2017, 05:18 PM
F/s fierce edge 300 win w/meopta r2 2.5-15x56 4k
I have for sale a fierce edge 300 win. I bought the gun from a member on the forum and put a meopta r2 on it. I shot the rifle 13 times to sight in. It's been in the safe ever since. I've only shot what John at fierce advised me too. No loads have been worked up. Just vortex over the counter ammo. The reason I'm selling it is when I purchased it I was actually wanting a 6.5x285 in the same rifle. And when j got this one and bought the scope for it. YEAP. The very gun I've been looking for amazingly popped up. I want to sell the package for 2850. If there are any questions you can text. 6625151957
02-14-2017, 05:56 PM
Re: F/s fierce edge 300 win w/meopta r2 2.5-15x56 4k
Couldn't get pics to post. If anyone would like pics. Text me and I will send them. Either by email or text. Thanks
