F/S Custom 6.5 Creedmoor Lightweight
F/S Custom 6.5 Creedmoor Lightweight
For Sale

Rem 700 Blueprinted
Fluted Bolt, Skelantonized Bolt Handle, Tactical Knob, Side Bolt Release
Bartlein SS 2b 24" plus short brake
Trigger Tech Trigger @ 2LBs
McMill Hunters Edge Stock
BDL Bottom Metal
Cerrakote

Weight 6.5 lbs w/o scope

Load Dev for 140 VLDs-100 rounds included

**$2,450** shipped (scope, bipod, bipod rail not included)
