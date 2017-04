F/S: Beretta Silver Pigeon, Grade 3, 12 ga., 28" This gun is absolutely new and unfired. Beretta is no longer making the Grade 3 version of this gun. The wood is phenomenal. The barrel has only been put on the action once. It comes in the hard plastic Beretta case along with all paperwork and accessories as shipped from Beretta. Please PM for photo of the gun in the Beretta case. $2800 + shipping & insurance.