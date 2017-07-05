Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page F/S: 700 Tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

F/S: 700 Tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-07-2017, 10:02 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2006
Posts: 107
F/S: 700 Tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
1. 700 Tactical, HS precision Remington R5 stock and Jewell Trigger and shoots very well with Varget and 168 Burgers. $990.00 shipped to your FFL

2. 600 Mohawk, alumin trigger gard, MPI lightweight stock at 26 oz finished, bedded and a pachmayr decelerator pad.
$950.00 shipped to your FFL

Scope is not for sale and listed on other sites ;)




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington 700 custom 6mm creedmoor | E. A. Brown 97D 6mm BRM for sale REDUCED »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:25 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC