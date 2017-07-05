Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
F/S: 700 Tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
F/S: 700 Tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
05-07-2017, 10:02 AM
nimrodtracy
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2006
Posts: 107
F/S: 700 Tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised
1. 700 Tactical, HS precision Remington R5 stock and Jewell Trigger and shoots very well with Varget and 168 Burgers. $990.00 shipped to your FFL
2. 600 Mohawk, alumin trigger gard, MPI lightweight stock at 26 oz finished, bedded and a pachmayr decelerator pad.
$950.00 shipped to your FFL
Scope is not for sale and listed on other sites ;)
