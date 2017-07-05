F/S: 700 Tactical & 600 mohawk both 308 and customised



2. 600 Mohawk, alumin trigger gard, MPI lightweight stock at 26 oz finished, bedded and a pachmayr decelerator pad.

$950.00 shipped to your FFL



Scope is not for sale and listed on other sites ;)









