F/s 6.5cm ar-10
03-31-2017, 01:12 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 888
F/s 6.5cm ar-10
I picked this up, 4 months ago. Never fired it. Got Gun ADD and want another Bolt gun. Need to Move ASAP.
$1900 shipped.
$2700 in parts alone.
300 rds thru it form the previous owner.

Text Me for Pictures 816-718-9489.

6.5CM AR10 Build
Aero M5 matched receiver in FDE

-JP LMOS bolt carrier

-JP silent capture buffer

-Geissel SD-E Flat

-JP Supermatch 6.5 Creedmoor (not the long gas port one) cut to 20" and threaded, spray can Duracoat

-JP matched High Pressure bolt

-POF Roller Cam

-SLR adjustable gas block and melonite gas tube

-SLR Solo Lite 16" keymod rail cerkoted by SLR Magpul FDE to match receiver

-Raptor charging handle, Phase 5 Ambi bolt catch, magpul MOE grip, PRS GEN 3 Stock, B5tube, Seekins mag catch

Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
