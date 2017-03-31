|
F/s 6.5cm ar-10
I picked this up, 4 months ago. Never fired it. Got Gun ADD and want another Bolt gun. Need to Move ASAP.
$1900 shipped.
$2700 in parts alone.
300 rds thru it form the previous owner.
Text Me for Pictures 816-718-9489.
6.5CM AR10 Build
Aero M5 matched receiver in FDE
-JP LMOS bolt carrier
-JP silent capture buffer
-Geissel SD-E Flat
-JP Supermatch 6.5 Creedmoor (not the long gas port one) cut to 20" and threaded, spray can Duracoat
-JP matched High Pressure bolt
-POF Roller Cam
-SLR adjustable gas block and melonite gas tube
-SLR Solo Lite 16" keymod rail cerkoted by SLR Magpul FDE to match receiver
-Raptor charging handle, Phase 5 Ambi bolt catch, magpul MOE grip, PRS GEN 3 Stock, B5tube, Seekins mag catch
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489