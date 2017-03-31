F/s 6.5cm ar-10 I picked this up, 4 months ago. Never fired it. Got Gun ADD and want another Bolt gun. Need to Move ASAP.

$1900 shipped.

$2700 in parts alone.

300 rds thru it form the previous owner.



Text Me for Pictures 816-718-9489.



6.5CM AR10 Build

Aero M5 matched receiver in FDE



-JP LMOS bolt carrier



-JP silent capture buffer



-Geissel SD-E Flat



-JP Supermatch 6.5 Creedmoor (not the long gas port one) cut to 20" and threaded, spray can Duracoat



-JP matched High Pressure bolt



-POF Roller Cam



-SLR adjustable gas block and melonite gas tube



-SLR Solo Lite 16" keymod rail cerkoted by SLR Magpul FDE to match receiver



-Raptor charging handle, Phase 5 Ambi bolt catch, magpul MOE grip, PRS GEN 3 Stock, B5tube, Seekins mag catch



Thanks

Steve

RLTW

