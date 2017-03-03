F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06 Offered for sale is a 1950 built Winchester Model 70 in excellent condition. This rifle has a McMillan classic styled stock that has been glass bedded. The bore was originally a 30.06, but was re-bored and broach cut by the late Bob West of Oregon. The rifle has a Leupold VX III 2.5x8 scope with Leupold mounts. Accuracy with 225 Accubonds is 1 inch at 100 yds. The metal is in excellent original condition, with only edge wear consistent with the age of the gun. Bolt numbers to the gun. Shipped to your ffl at $919.

