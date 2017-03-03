Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-03-2017, 08:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 13
F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06
Offered for sale is a 1950 built Winchester Model 70 in excellent condition. This rifle has a McMillan classic styled stock that has been glass bedded. The bore was originally a 30.06, but was re-bored and broach cut by the late Bob West of Oregon. The rifle has a Leupold VX III 2.5x8 scope with Leupold mounts. Accuracy with 225 Accubonds is 1 inch at 100 yds. The metal is in excellent original condition, with only edge wear consistent with the age of the gun. Bolt numbers to the gun. Shipped to your ffl at $919.
First "I'll Take It" gets the gun.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06-img_0044.jpg   F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06-img_0045.jpg  

F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06-img_0046.jpg   F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06-img_0047.jpg  

F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06-img_0048.jpg   F/S 1950 Model 70 .338-06-img_0049.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 7mm Remington ultra mag. | Fs 338/06 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:39 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC