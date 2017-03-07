F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated F-Class 308/Lawton 400X/Manners Laminated

Lawton 400X receiver(single shot), w/ fluted bolt. Fluted Kreiger bbl @30", in 11.25 twist. Scope rail is a long Picatinney spec rail, w/ an integral iron sight block. Trigger is a early Rem 40X. I would like to keep it, however.

Stock is a Laminated Manners which initially had inletting for a longer Lawton receiver, and otherwise new. Had Joe re-inlet for the 400X and plug the original front action screw hole.

Scope shown is a Leupy 6.5X20, but is not included.

Bbl has over 800rds, but less than 900. Lost count somewhere.

I have decided F-Class is not my game, so this needs a new home.

This is long and heavy and would be best shipped in 2 boxes.

Needs to go to an FFL, who will accept from a non-FFL.

$1950, w/o 40X trigger.











