EDM Arms Xm408 Funding new project up for sale unfired

EDM Arms XM408 408 Cheytac.

Comes in soft case, along with

300 pcs unfired brass headstamped EDMonday Arms

354 pcs 419 grn ARC J40 Match bullets

53 pcs 408 ? Grn bullets

20 TTI coated bullets

20 pcs XM2 brass 2x fired

15 pcs XM2 brass unfired

71 pcs brass unfired or fired 1?

Reloading dies and RCBS Ammo Master press.

$7600.00 You pay actual shipping and insurance..