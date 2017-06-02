DPMS LR 308 fs/ft



For sale / trade dpms lr308 24" heavy bull, AAC ratchet suppressor mount, PRS stock, clean, light trigger and a pile of PMags. Not sure on round count, but looks to be not many based on wear patterns on moving parts. I've put 30 rounds down range with SSA 168grain HPBT just getting sighted in and trying not to freeze. shooting off bipod, rear bag and a wobbly pickup tailgate it was shooting a solid MOA. Its a fun rifle for sure and recoil is minimal, I just wanna get a custom bolt gun going. Asking $1600 or trade for custom action/ parts plus or minus cash. 208- nine one six 5947 is my cell. Feel free to call or text. More pics available upon request.

