Downgrading significantly...GAP rifles and other



First is a GA Precision .300 WSM, Templar action, with a 25" barrel and muzzle brake on it. It is literally a Precision Hunter clone minus it not being a 6.5 SAUM. I wanted to get a gun in a little more commercially available caliber. I've fired 35 rounds through it, 20 to break the barrel in and 15 as I started load development. I've already gotten a great load and have 50 plus rounds of Berger 190 grain VLD's loaded ammo for it. I also have talley lightweight 30mm medium rings I'll ship with it too. The gun has a very minor marking on the receiver from use, but I can't get it to show up in a picture. Paid over $4200 for it, looking for $3500 shipped. I have the normal magazine and a 7 rounder for the gun too.



















Next is a little odd gun, I bought it a while ago but haven't done much with it since getting it refinished. It is a GAP Templar action .338 Federal with a 20 inch barrel and a muzzle brake. The gun has a fresh cerakote sniper grey finish and a brand new Manners stock on it. The gun just got back from GAP for a full once over and complete refinish. Gun has about 200 rounds through it and is in as new condition!! I've got over 200 rounds of factory ammo to go out with this rifle too. Gun does come with the Talley 1in. Medium rings on it. Looking for $3100 shipped.



















Finally is a gun I took in a trade a few weeks ago, it's an English custom rifles lightweight hunting rifle in .260 Remington. It has a 22 inch barrel and weighs just over seven pounds as shown with the scope. Gun is in pretty good condition with some very minor scaring on it from the previous owner. The scope is a Vortex Viper LR 4-16 power scope that I didn't use at all. I just mounted it and put it in the safe. It has a McMillan stack on it and is built on a Defience Sheep hunter action. Gun is in great shape and I have like 95 pieces of empty Lapua brass that will go with this gun. Looking for $2500 shipped.



















First public I'll take it trumps all, I'm sure I forgot something so ask questions please. Thanks for looking!



Mac Alright, getting out of the LRH business and back into shooting clay targets so I'm putting up 3 rifles for sale. Not 100% what I want to do, but it's the choice I've made. So here we go:First is a GA Precision .300 WSM, Templar action, with a 25" barrel and muzzle brake on it. It is literally a Precision Hunter clone minus it not being a 6.5 SAUM. I wanted to get a gun in a little more commercially available caliber. I've fired 35 rounds through it, 20 to break the barrel in and 15 as I started load development. I've already gotten a great load and have 50 plus rounds of Berger 190 grain VLD's loaded ammo for it. I also have talley lightweight 30mm medium rings I'll ship with it too. The gun has a very minor marking on the receiver from use, but I can't get it to show up in a picture. Paid over $4200 for it, looking for $3500 shipped. I have the normal magazine and a 7 rounder for the gun too.Next is a little odd gun, I bought it a while ago but haven't done much with it since getting it refinished. It is a GAP Templar action .338 Federal with a 20 inch barrel and a muzzle brake. The gun has a fresh cerakote sniper grey finish and a brand new Manners stock on it. The gun just got back from GAP for a full once over and complete refinish. Gun has about 200 rounds through it and is in as new condition!! I've got over 200 rounds of factory ammo to go out with this rifle too. Gun does come with the Talley 1in. Medium rings on it. Looking for $3100 shipped.Finally is a gun I took in a trade a few weeks ago, it's an English custom rifles lightweight hunting rifle in .260 Remington. It has a 22 inch barrel and weighs just over seven pounds as shown with the scope. Gun is in pretty good condition with some very minor scaring on it from the previous owner. The scope is a Vortex Viper LR 4-16 power scope that I didn't use at all. I just mounted it and put it in the safe. It has a McMillan stack on it and is built on a Defience Sheep hunter action. Gun is in great shape and I have like 95 pieces of empty Lapua brass that will go with this gun. Looking for $2500 shipped.First public I'll take it trumps all, I'm sure I forgot something so ask questions please. Thanks for looking!Mac