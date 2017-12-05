Desert Tech SRS A1 package

looking to mainly trade my DTA SRS A1 Combo. This has seen use in a PRS season so it's far from mint. The metal has a fresh coat of Cerekoat by Jon Beanland, it looks great. The black skins have some wear and I have added pics of those areas.
Combo includes:
DTA with 22" 6 creedmoor barrel with 1000 rounds on it. Barrel is a Benchmark 1-8" twist, threaded 5/8x24" stainless
2 - five round 308 family mags
1 - 10 round welded mag (home shop made, prior to the factory 10's being released)
308 bolt and spacer
unfired, new 26" Hawk Hill 1-8" 6 creedmoor barrel threaded 5/8x24" with protector, coated black
338 Lapua Mag factory conversion
26" 1-10" Desert Tech barrel (fluted) threaded 3/4x24 with Fat Bastard brake (40-rounds on barrel) and extra protector
338 Lapua bolt and 5-round mag
95 pieces of once fired Lapua brass
rough spots:
under grip