Desert Tech SRS A1 package



Combo includes:

DTA with 22" 6 creedmoor barrel with 1000 rounds on it. Barrel is a Benchmark 1-8" twist, threaded 5/8x24" stainless

2 - five round 308 family mags

1 - 10 round welded mag (home shop made, prior to the factory 10's being released)

308 bolt and spacer













unfired, new 26" Hawk Hill 1-8" 6 creedmoor barrel threaded 5/8x24" with protector, coated black











338 Lapua Mag factory conversion

26" 1-10" Desert Tech barrel (fluted) threaded 3/4x24 with Fat Bastard brake (40-rounds on barrel) and extra protector

338 Lapua bolt and 5-round mag

95 pieces of once fired Lapua brass











rough spots:

under grip



