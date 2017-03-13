Defiance/ LRI 6mm Creedmoor



Rifle has never been abused or competed with. Has had a strict diet of 105 Amax's and have load data (2950fps) to go with it. Barreled action was smithed by Long Rifles Inc. Action and barrel is Cerakoted Magpul FDE, bolt is Graphite Black and chassis is Noveske Bazooka Green. Cerakote on bolt shows typical wear from cycling and there are a couple small scratches on the chassis. Typical case rash on action side and scratches in magwell. Probably some small marks from the scope rings as well.



Rifle and 1 AI AW mag only. Scope, rings and bipod NOT included. Bolt has a ball knob but will come with original knob with matching Cerakote.



I am in this over 3k.....asking $2500.



As of now I have 100 pieces of brass (15 once fired and 85 new) dies and 500 105 Amax's that can go with for the right price.



Located in Apache Junction, AZ.





Specs:



Defiance Deviant AW cut action w/ 20 moa rail. (Will also accept standard AICS mags)



20" Bartlein 5R HV contour threaded 5/8-24.



XLR Element chassis with tactical stock.



Timney 510 trigger.



















Selling my custom 6mm Creedmoor to help fund the purchase of an AI.Rifle has never been abused or competed with. Has had a strict diet of 105 Amax's and have load data (2950fps) to go with it. Barreled action was smithed by Long Rifles Inc. Action and barrel is Cerakoted Magpul FDE, bolt is Graphite Black and chassis is Noveske Bazooka Green. Cerakote on bolt shows typical wear from cycling and there are a couple small scratches on the chassis. Typical case rash on action side and scratches in magwell. Probably some small marks from the scope rings as well.Rifle and 1 AI AW mag only. Scope, rings and bipod NOT included. Bolt has a ball knob but will come with original knob with matching Cerakote.I am in this over 3k.....asking $2500.As of now I have 100 pieces of brass (15 once fired and 85 new) dies and 500 105 Amax's that can go with for the right price.Located in Apache Junction, AZ.Specs:Defiance Deviant AW cut action w/ 20 moa rail. (Will also accept standard AICS mags)20" Bartlein 5R HV contour threaded 5/8-24.XLR Element chassis with tactical stock.Timney 510 trigger.

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not"



-Thomas Jefferson __________________"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not"-Thomas Jefferson Last edited by kingzero; 03-13-2017 at 08:27 PM . Reason: Added better pics.