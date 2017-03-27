Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Defiance bolt action cert
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Defiance bolt action cert
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-27-2017, 09:44 AM
Non-Profit Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 609
Defiance bolt action cert
i have for sale a cert for a free defiance bolt action of your choice. $1510 value.
$1250.

Paypal gift or plus 4 percent. Money orders, check or cash

thanks for looking
__________________
PREMIUM-AR500 STEEL TARGETS!!! Lots of sizes, IPSC, SQUARES, ROUNDS, 24x12"!!! Cheap!!

jcsteeltargets.com

2 Cor-5:17--Therefore, if he is in Christ he is a new creation, the old is gone and the new has come!!!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent $2,750 | McWhorter 7mm STW $4,995 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:53 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC