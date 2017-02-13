Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Defensive Edge LRKM 338 Terminator
02-13-2017
Defensive Edge LRKM 338 Terminator
Defensive Edge LRKM 338 Terminator (338 Lapua Imp.+ P)

Gun Only, 100 Fire Formed DE Brass, Redding Custom Dies from DE.

62 Rounds down the pipe. Shooting 300 Berger Elite hunter's @ 3040 FPS

32" Hart Barrel, 40 MOA Base

$5600 to your FFL.
Ruger Hawkeye 25-06 | WTS: Winchester 70 Heavy Varmint 22-250
