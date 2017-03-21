Defensive Edge 7wsm+p Sheephunter Defensive Edge Sheephunter 7 wsm +P

Worked Rem Action 24" Hart Barrel 1/9 twist + muzzle brake

Only 60 shots shots fired

Thread protector

Defensive Edge Rings with level

2880 with 180 berger vld / H4831sc

HS Precision Stock

Redding Dies

150 New brass 30 twice fired

Like new, a few handling marks on stock

Gun / Rings / Brass / Dies only

Approx 7 lbs

$2650 shipped

Specs on Defensive Edge site

It has 2 elk(Bull and Cow) and 3 Whitetails under its belt.

Shawn has one of these with like 1500 rounds down the pipe.












