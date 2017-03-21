Defensive Edge 7wsm+p Sheephunter

Defensive Edge Sheephunter 7 wsm +P
Worked Rem Action 24" Hart Barrel 1/9 twist + muzzle brake
Only 60 shots shots fired
Thread protector
Defensive Edge Rings with level
2880 with 180 berger vld / H4831sc
HS Precision Stock
Redding Dies
150 New brass 30 twice fired
Like new, a few handling marks on stock
Gun / Rings / Brass / Dies only
Approx 7 lbs
$2650 shipped
Specs on Defensive Edge site
It has 2 elk(Bull and Cow) and 3 Whitetails under its belt.
Shawn has one of these with like 1500 rounds down the pipe.