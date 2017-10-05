Defensive Edge 260 Terminator Had this built by Shawn Carlock with Defensive Edge last year for my Desert Sheep hunt. It's in great shape with right at 450 rounds down the tube. Been using the 130grain Berger AR Hybrids. Price does not include the bi-pod, scope, or rings. Also comes with 175 pieces of Lapua brass most with two firings some with three, annealed every other firing, and a custom fl bushing die and Redding comp seating die... Price is $3500 shipped to your ffl.. Rifle specs are as follows: Stiller Tac-30 action, 24" fluted #3 barrel with DE brake, wyatts internal Box magazine, McMillan Classic with the Edge fill stock plus DE adj cheekpiece, jewel trigger set at 1.5lbs. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







