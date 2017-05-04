Deep South Tactical 6.5x47 485 rounds down the barrel. Sub half moa guaranteed with load development provided. Work done by Deep South Tactical. 1500$ plus actual shipping.



- Fully trued Remington action with PTG stainless swept handle timed to action and Anderson knob

- Bolt fluted

- 26" Benchmark medium Palma barrel threaded 5/8x24 with self timing brake

- 167 freebore reamer used on chamber

- Choate stock Devcon bedded and painted

- .250 pinned lug

- Ptg stealth Bottom metal

- Timney Calvin Elite trigger

