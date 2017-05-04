|
Deep South Tactical 6.5x47
485 rounds down the barrel. Sub half moa guaranteed with load development provided. Work done by Deep South Tactical. 1500$ plus actual shipping.
- Fully trued Remington action with PTG stainless swept handle timed to action and Anderson knob
- Bolt fluted
- 26" Benchmark medium Palma barrel threaded 5/8x24 with self timing brake
- 167 freebore reamer used on chamber
- Choate stock Devcon bedded and painted
- .250 pinned lug
- Ptg stealth Bottom metal
- Timney Calvin Elite trigger
- All metal cerakoted