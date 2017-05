DE 300 Rum nightforce brass bullets I bought this last year put five rounds through it and it's been sitting since.

Comes with 200 pieces new Remington Brass

200 Berger 230 gr bullets

Forster micrometer seater die and rcbs fl dies

Round count 430

The group pictured is the first time I shot it, off a bipod with no rear bag. 5 round group with previous owners load of 91gr h-1000.

Looking to get what I paid for it. $2,800 plus shipping

Bob McCabe

760-637-4542



