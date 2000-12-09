Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Guns For Sale
Cz western series 550 badlands 338 lapua
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Cz western series 550 badlands 338 lapua
02-27-2017, 07:38 PM
jacack
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2002
Posts: 333
Cz western series 550 badlands 338 lapua
Lightly used Cz 550 badlands 338 lp about 76 rounds fired total. Will come with warne 30mm rings
And a custom cut die from widden , bore guide and some lapua brass,think about 25pcs.
Shot very good with 250 and 300 Berger
Pictures on request.
2000.00
http://cz-usa.com/product/cz-western...-muzzle-brake/
