Cz western series 550 badlands 338 lapua
02-27-2017, 07:38 PM
Join Date: Sep 2002
Posts: 333
Cz western series 550 badlands 338 lapua
Lightly used Cz 550 badlands 338 lp about 76 rounds fired total. Will come with warne 30mm rings
And a custom cut die from widden , bore guide and some lapua brass,think about 25pcs.

Shot very good with 250 and 300 Berger

Pictures on request.

2000.00

http://cz-usa.com/product/cz-western...-muzzle-brake/
Last edited by jacack; 02-27-2017 at 08:16 PM.
