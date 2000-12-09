Cz western series 550 badlands 338 lapua

And a custom cut die from widden , bore guide and some lapua brass,think about 25pcs.



Shot very good with 250 and 300 Berger



Pictures on request.



2000.00



http://cz-usa.com/product/cz-western...-muzzle-brake/ Lightly used Cz 550 badlands 338 lp about 76 rounds fired total. Will come with warne 30mm ringsAnd a custom cut die from widden , bore guide and some lapua brass,think about 25pcs.Shot very good with 250 and 300 BergerPictures on request.2000.00 Last edited by jacack; 02-27-2017 at 08:16 PM .