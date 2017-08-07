Custom Winchester 70 in 375 H&H View First Unread Display Modes 1 07-08-2017, 09:52 AM jgraham01 Silver Member Join Date: Oct 2009 Location: Virginia Posts: 427 Custom Winchester 70 in 375 H&H



Install 1 black Pachmayr Decelerator pad

Glass and pillar bedded the action to the front recoil lug

Free floated the barrel forward from the front recoil lug

Replaced the front sight with a NECG Masterpiece ramped front sight

Installed a NECG Masterpiece red fiber optic front sight insert

Installed a NECG Masterpiece open front sight hood

Modified factory rear sight to mount with two 8X40 screws instead of one 6X40 screw

Replaced original bottom metal with a Sunnyhill version

Matte hard chromed all metal except rear sight, front sight insert and hood (Left black)



I have also added the following:



New Bonniepackers black Safari sling

New old model Uncle Mikes black sling swivels

New Koplin black buttstock ammo carrier

New Talley bases

New Talley 30 MM QD rings

New Devtron ScopeCoat protective cover

Like new Swarovski 1,25-4X24 PVI with BE-3 illuminated CD-I reticle



The matte hard chrome looks like stainless but shines less and is much harder and more weather resistant. Setup as is, the rifle is 10 or 11 pounds, I have no scale, but the sling makes it seem less and allows the rifle to be brought into action much faster than any other setup. I have never fired the rifle and the original owner said he fired it less than 100 times. I saw his target with 300 grain pills and they were never over 1 inch for three shots at 100 yards. I built this for my hunting in Alaska, when I lived there, but since moving I have never returned to hunt. I am going through my stuff and selling all my dangerous game rifles and this is one of the last to go. This rifle is perfect for Africa, Alaska, Canada and for big game in North America or Russia. Sorry, but I do not have the boxes or manuals as they were lost in the move.



This cost over $4500 to build and took several years to complete. I am selling it for $3100 shipped and accept USPS Money Orders and personal checks only. Trades may be considered for Black Powder Cartridge Rifles like the Sharps, Rolling Blocks, Hepburns, Ballards and such. I like them in 45-90, 45-70, 40-65, 38-55 and 22LR. Also like Ruger No.1s, Savage 99s, Winchester 94s and Travor X95. Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person. Contact me for any questions. Thanks.



Jerry



