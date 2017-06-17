Custom Unlimited-Range Rifle w/ Spares, Dies, Reamers, Bullets +++ for Sale Custom Unlimited-Range Rifle w/ Spares, Dies, Reamers, Bullets +++ for Sale



Action  Rangemaster Precision Arms/RPA GBMF (.50 BMG bolt face, single shot), S/N 50024; RPA trigger; custom bore guides (2  one for each cartridge) and action wrench by Mark King Rifles; Murphy full length, 0 MOA, steel rail. This action is in perfect functional condition with one cosmetic mar (see pic). A ction detail photos at the Accurate-Mag review done at the SHOT Show 2013 (16 Jan 2013) - http://www.elr-resources.com/page16.html



Barrels (total of 7):



> Krieger - 416R, .390 bore/.400 groove, 1:10 twist, 36 finished



(1) chambered in .400/.416 Barrett Improved; 1.930 for 12", taper to 1.450 over 6", then to muzzle at 1.450; nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube; never shot



(1) chambered in .400/.416 Barrett Improved, contour as above  for fire forming (CoW only); nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube; never shot



(1) chambered in .400/.50 BMG Improved, contour as above  for fire forming (CoW only); nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube; fire formed less than 100 cases



(2) un-chambered blanks:



a. (1) at 37, 1.930 for 12", taper to 1.450 over 6", then 1.450 to muzzle; w/ PVC transit tube



b. (1) at 37 5/16, 1.930 for 12", taper to 1.450 over 6", then 1.450 to muzzle; w/ PVC transit tube



> K&P - 416R, .390 bore/.400 groove, 1:10 twist, 45" fin; 1.930 for 15", step down to 1.750 for 3", taper to 1.450 over next 12", to muzzle at 1.450; nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube



(1) chambered in .400/.416 Barrett Improved  never shot



(1) chambered in .400/.50 BMG Improved  on rifle (well under 100 rounds)



Pic of cartridges - .400/.50 BMG Improved (left), .50 BMG (for comparison), 420 gr CEB, .400/.416 Barrett Improved (right)



Muzzle brake  Armalite AR-50 with custom timing ring and pin tool (by Mark King Rifles); perfect - https://armalite.com/shop/ar-50-muzzle-brake-assembly



Gunsmithing by Mark King Rifles ( http://www.markkingrifles.com )



Chassis  XLR "Evolution BMG" model with 20" hand guard, " RPA Quad-lock BMG " inlet, flat black, with XLR folding buttstock adapter, front rail, and front bench rest plate (included but not pictured) - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/accessories/products/bench-rest-guide-plate?variant=10262564293 ; Ergo palm shelf pistol grip - https://xlrindustries.com/collections/chassis/products/evolution-bmg-chassis Purchase includes (2) custom, 5 wide, bench rest bag riders and attach pieces (shown in rifle pic).



NOTE re XLR chassis - because the XLR cheekpiece is a wrap over with vertical sections on both sides, it must be removed to extract the action bolt. It is included and can be re-installed if desired.



Reamers and gauges (including a non-exclusive right to the design):



>.400/.416 Barrett Improved  rougher and finisher, removable pilot, carbide, ACT Quantum coated; Go and No-Go gauges (all by PTG)



>.400/.50 BMG Improved  finisher, removable pilot, HSS; Go and No-Go gauges (all by PTG)

>PTG removable pilots (.3898, .3896, .3890, and .3888 - .3900 is MIA)



>PTG Uni-Throater (.4005, with handle, Quantum coated)  forgot to include in pic



Custom Die sets (both cartridges are made from .50 BMG brass):



>Neil Jones (.400/.416) - full length forming/sizing, arbor-press style micrometer seater, expander (same one for both cartridges), reqd bushings (16)



>Neil Jones (.400/.50) - full length forming/sizing, arbor-press style micrometer seater, expander (same one for both cartridges), reqd bushings (15)



>Neil Jones case neck (inside) reamer die and reamer



>Custom brass cut-off fixture (reduces the time to produce .416 Barrett-sized cases)



Bullets:



>Cutting Edge/CEB - 420 gr custom solids (MTAC 400 420, prototype, G1 BC .96-.98)  52 pcs



>Cutting Edge/CEB - 480 gr custom solids (MTAC 400 480 MAX, G1 BC 1.0+)  283 pcs (some meplat trimmed and tipped)



>G S Custom/GSC  477 gr custom solids (#400477SP285 - http://www.gscustomusa.com/400477SP285.html )  299 pcs



>Dynamic Research/Predator  395 gr, custom solids  21 pcs



Brass:



>RWS .50 BMG, new, unprimed, formed, ready for loading, .400/.416 17 pcs



>RWS .50 BMG, once fired/fire formed, spent primers, .400/.50  48 pcs



>RWS .50 BMG, once fired/fire formed, primed, .400/.50  46 pcs



>RWS .50 BMG, unprimed, new  50 pcs



>MTM cartridge boxes and correct trays  2



NOTE: This rifle, including a full size scope, will store completely in a SKB 2R6416-8 rifle case (the buttstock and muzzle break need to be removed and positioned separately inside the case  take 5-7 minutes to reassemble). That case is NOT included, nor is a scope.



Overall length, as shown  75 ½



Weight, as shown  56#



No performance data are available on the .400/.416 Barrett Improved as all load development was done on the .400/.50 BMG. With the 45 barrel, and custom Cutting Edge/CEB, 480 gr. MTAC bullets, reached 3250 without issues; pressure problems going higher  can resolve with a small false shoulder to keep the case against the bolt face until the cases are fully formed. Issue did not appear during initial fire forming where I only used CoW and a small volume of Bullseye. Purchaser/reloader  as always, proceed with CAUTION!



Why Im selling  three other rifle builds in work, need the room and hours for them.



Only sold as a set - $8500 plus actual cost to ship (USPS ground, fully insured); check or MO. Before you gripe about the price, please take the time to price all this gear and top-drawer gunsmithing - and find out the associated lead times. My cost for the above was well north of $18,500.



Transfer must be conducted through your FFL and the action shipped to the FFL  everything else will ship direct to the buyer. The FFL needs to e-mail me a copy of his license. After I confirm the FFL is current and that the FFLs shipping address matches the ATFOnline database, and your check or MO clears my bank, I will promptly ship.



Please address detail questions to webmaster@elr-resources.com . Some sites have limited photo-posting. Serious buyers, please e-mail for more pics - please be specific as to what you are looking for. Thanks for considering purchase of this excellent gear. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger













ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA __________________ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPANot a commercial business.ELR - anything shorter is point blank.Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) FacilitatorNot a commercial business.URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA