Custom Unlimited-Range Rifle w/ Spares, Dies, Reamers, Bullets +++ for Sale
Action Rangemaster Precision Arms/RPA GBMF (.50 BMG bolt face, single shot), S/N 50024; RPA trigger; custom bore guides (2 one for each cartridge) and action wrench by Mark King Rifles; Murphy full length, 0 MOA, steel rail. This action is in perfect functional condition with one cosmetic mar (see pic). Action detail photos at the Accurate-Mag review done at the SHOT Show 2013 (16 Jan 2013) - http://www.elr-resources.com/page16.html
(1) chambered in .400/.416 Barrett Improved; 1.930 for 12", taper to 1.450 over 6", then to muzzle at 1.450; nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube; never shot
(1) chambered in .400/.416 Barrett Improved, contour as above for fire forming (CoW only); nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube; never shot
(1) chambered in .400/.50 BMG Improved, contour as above for fire forming (CoW only); nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube; fire formed less than 100 cases
(2) un-chambered blanks:
a. (1) at 37, 1.930 for 12", taper to 1.450 over 6", then 1.450 to muzzle; w/ PVC transit tube
b. (1) at 37 5/16, 1.930 for 12", taper to 1.450 over 6", then 1.450 to muzzle; w/ PVC transit tube
>K&P - 416R, .390 bore/.400 groove, 1:10 twist, 45" fin; 1.930 for 15", step down to 1.750 for 3", taper to 1.450 over next 12", to muzzle at 1.450; nitrided flat black, w/ Delrin thread protectors and PVC transit tube
(1) chambered in .400/.416 Barrett Improved never shot
(1) chambered in .400/.50 BMG Improved on rifle (well under 100 rounds)
Pic of cartridges - .400/.50 BMG Improved (left), .50 BMG (for comparison), 420 gr CEB, .400/.416 Barrett Improved (right)
NOTE: This rifle, including a full size scope, will store completely in a SKB 2R6416-8 rifle case (the buttstock and muzzle break need to be removed and positioned separately inside the case take 5-7 minutes to reassemble). That case is NOT included, nor is a scope.
Overall length, as shown 75 ½
Weight, as shown 56#
No performance data are available on the .400/.416 Barrett Improved as all load development was done on the .400/.50 BMG. With the 45 barrel, and custom Cutting Edge/CEB, 480 gr. MTAC bullets, reached 3250 without issues; pressure problems going higher can resolve with a small false shoulder to keep the case against the bolt face until the cases are fully formed. Issue did not appear during initial fire forming where I only used CoW and a small volume of Bullseye. Purchaser/reloader as always, proceed with CAUTION!
Why Im selling three other rifle builds in work, need the room and hours for them.
Only sold as a set - $8500 plus actual cost to ship (USPS ground, fully insured); check or MO. Before you gripe about the price, please take the time to price all this gear and top-drawer gunsmithing - and find out the associated lead times.My cost for the above was well north of $18,500.
Transfer must be conducted through your FFL and the action shipped to the FFL everything else will ship direct to the buyer. The FFL needs to e-mail me a copy of his license. After I confirm the FFL is current and that the FFLs shipping address matches the ATFOnline database, and your check or MO clears my bank, I will promptly ship.
Please address detail questions to webmaster@elr-resources.com. Some sites have limited photo-posting.Serious buyers, please e-mail for more pics - please be specific as to what you are looking for. Thanks for considering purchase of this excellent gear.