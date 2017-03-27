Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Custom trued Rem 700 .223
03-27-2017
Custom trued Rem 700 .223
This rifle is a shooter. It was not built by any big name gunsmith, but if it were, it would not be possible to shoot any better. All work was done by a local gunsmith. I'm only selling, because I have my heart set on building or trading to a custom magnum or a DTA. Just shy of 700 logged rounds through this rifle.

It started out as a Stainless VLSS. Only the action and bolt were reused

-The Action was trued
-new PTG recoil lug installed
-Bartlein 7.7 twist barrel, 24 inches, threaded 5/8x24
​-Bedded Manners T5a
​-Seekins D​​​​​BM
​-super crisp Rifle Basic trigger set at 1.75lbs
-​includes 2 MDT​​​​​ 10 round mags
​​​​​​-barreled action, scope rail, and mags are cerakoted in ATACS pattern

I need $2000 or trade for this one. Bipod, level, brake, and scope not included. I will also share load data.

I also have about 350 pieces of Lapua brass (half new), forster benchrest dies with micrometer seater, and a few hundred Berger 75vlds. I can sell this stuff to the buyer seperately or include it on a trade.

This rifle has been very consistant out to 1000yards. The groups below are 6 shot groups at 100 yards from final load development shot from a bipod. Not cherry picked. I always shoot 6 shot groups to allow myself a mulligan.
Custom trued Rem 700 .223-20170327_200712.jpg   Custom trued Rem 700 .223-fb_img_1490659922005.jpg  

