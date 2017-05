Custom Tikka T3 6.5 Creedmoor Custom Tikka T3 6.5 Creedmoor



New, never fired

Bartlein barrel, 26 inches long, 3b contour

Muzzle threaded 5/8-24 includes seamless thread protector

Bell and Carlson M40 style stock with full length aluminum bedding block

Third sling stud for a bipod

Weighs 8 pounds even on my bathroom scale



