Custom Tikka 6.5x47 Tikka T3 customized into a 6.5x47, 22" X Calibur, 8tw, threaded 5/8-24, MPA chassis, 20 moa rail, Seekins 34mm rings. Green chassis, bazooka green barreled action, sharp.

Around 1100 rds down barrel, shoots great.

Dies, bullets(130 Norma), and brass can be had also.

Asking 1500.00