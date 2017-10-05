Custom Stiller/Brux 300 win mag.

For Sale: Custom rifle that is a new build. Stiller Tac300 action made for Bergara. It was originally ordered through Bergara Custom Shop. It originally had a 24" Bergara bull barrel. I acquired the rifle and was not very familiar with Bergara barrel, but was a fan of Stiller actions. So it has been fitted & chambered 300 Win Mag. with a new Brux Stainless 1-10 twist #5 - 26" fluted barrel and PT&G 3 hole brake. This rifle was ordered at a price north of $4300.00
The rifle includes:
-Timney trigger -Mcmillan A3 Stock -20 MOA pic pinned scope mount -Badger M4 bottom metal
Please feel free to PM with interest or questions. $2975 shipped. Would also consider trade of a custom 7mm STW or 28 Nosler that is very comparable. Not interested in Remington 700 factory or trued actions. The first pic is the rifle with the original barrel.