Custom Stiller/Brux 300 win mag.
05-10-2017, 09:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: northern new mexico
Posts: 341
Custom Stiller/Brux 300 win mag.
For Sale:
Custom rifle that is a new build. Stiller Tac300 action made for Bergara. It was originally ordered through Bergara Custom Shop. It originally had a 24" Bergara bull barrel. I acquired the rifle and was not very familiar with Bergara barrel, but was a fan of Stiller actions. So it has been fitted & chambered 300 Win Mag. with a new Brux Stainless 1-10 twist #5 - 26" fluted barrel and PT&G 3 hole brake.
This rifle was ordered at a price north of $4300.00

The rifle includes:

-Timney trigger
-Mcmillan A3 Stock
-20 MOA pic pinned scope mount
-Badger M4 bottom metal

Please feel free to PM with interest or questions.
$2975 shipped.
Would also consider trade of a custom 7mm STW or 28 Nosler that is very comparable. Not interested in Remington 700 factory or trued actions.
The first pic is the rifle with the original barrel.
