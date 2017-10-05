Custom Stiller/Brux 300 win mag. For Sale:

Custom rifle that is a new build. Stiller Tac300 action made for Bergara. It was originally ordered through Bergara Custom Shop. It originally had a 24" Bergara bull barrel. I acquired the rifle and was not very familiar with Bergara barrel, but was a fan of Stiller actions. So it has been fitted & chambered 300 Win Mag. with a new Brux Stainless 1-10 twist #5 - 26" fluted barrel and PT&G 3 hole brake.

This rifle was ordered at a price north of $4300.00



The rifle includes:



-Timney trigger

-Mcmillan A3 Stock

-20 MOA pic pinned scope mount

-Badger M4 bottom metal



Please feel free to PM with interest or questions.

$2975 shipped.

Would also consider trade of a custom 7mm STW or 28 Nosler that is very comparable. Not interested in Remington 700 factory or trued actions.

The first pic is the rifle with the original barrel. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











