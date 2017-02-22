Custom Savage Lrp 6.5 creedmoor

Hate to do it, because I really love this rifle.
Savage model 12 LRP in 6.5 creedmoor with a custom adjustable mcmillian stock, bedded of course. Ptg fluted bolt. Shoots incredible.
Vortex Viper PST ebr1 moa FFP illuminated 6-24x 50mm
Dnz 1 piece aluminum mount
Plano hard case
39 rounds 143gr eld-x
20 rounds of 140 amax.
Hornady dies.
Miscellaneous brass once fired and new.
Here's what I have into it financially
Rifle 1100
Scope 900
Mount 60
Bolt 189
Stock 450
Dies 35
Gunsmith work bedding. Barrell work over bolt. Stock ect $600
Plano case 250.
Plus the extra bullets and brass I will include.
Right around $3600. Not saying that you can't do the same for cheaper just what I have invested.
Asking 3100.
Picture below is factory ammo shot with less then 10 seconds between shots. 5 shot groups
140 grain on the right. 120 gr left. Both hornady amax. Squares are 1 inch