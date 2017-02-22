Custom Savage Lrp 6.5 creedmoor Hate to do it, because I really love this rifle.

Savage model 12 LRP in 6.5 creedmoor with a custom adjustable mcmillian stock, bedded of course. Ptg fluted bolt. Shoots incredible.

Vortex Viper PST ebr1 moa FFP illuminated 6-24x 50mm

Dnz 1 piece aluminum mount

Plano hard case

39 rounds 143gr eld-x

20 rounds of 140 amax.

Hornady dies.

Miscellaneous brass once fired and new.

Here's what I have into it financially

Rifle 1100

Scope 900

Mount 60

Bolt 189

Stock 450

Dies 35

Gunsmith work bedding. Barrell work over bolt. Stock ect $600

Plano case 250.

Plus the extra bullets and brass I will include.

Right around $3600. Not saying that you can't do the same for cheaper just what I have invested.

Asking 3100.





Picture below is factory ammo shot with less then 10 seconds between shots. 5 shot groups

140 grain on the right. 120 gr left. Both hornady amax. Squares are 1 inch Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



