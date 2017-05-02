Custom Savage 110 package .284 Win and .260 Rem



This is a long action (flat back), which permits loading the bullets out to max length, which in turn permits much higher MV than is possible with SA loads. To give an example, my .284 Win load using a 162-grain HPBT Match achieves ~3,000 fps with a pressure of ~58K psi, which is ~5K psi lower than the SAAMI max. I could easily take it to 3,100 fps. Neither is possible with a short action. Same applies to .260 Rem loads. If you want the max MV out of either cartridge, particularly with the newer 6.5- and 7-mm projectiles from Hornady and Nosler, then this is how to do it. With the long action capability of having a longer OAL, the .260 Rem loads are nearly to the MV of an Ackley-improved .260 Rem in a short action. I've loaded 140-grain Hornady Amax at 2,930 fps while still remaining below the pressure limit. I will provide the buyer with load data for .260 Rem and .284 Win for this specific rifle.



Bipod, magazine, scope, and rings are not included. Asking $1,500, or make me a reasonable offer and I'll consider it.



Lastly, note that bolt is no longer Cerakoted; it is now polished (and very smooth to cycle).



















