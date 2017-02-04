Custom Ruger No. 1 For sale is a very beautiful and accurate Ruger No. 1 chambered in the .22 Remington Benchrest cartridge (22 BR). The barrel is a 26 Shilen stainless select-match in light-varmint contour. The trigger is a Kiplinger single-set, which breaks at 6.5 ounces when in the set mode. A Moulds speed lock hammer and spring are installed in the action to improve lock time. The action is blued, and the lever, Unertl scope bases, and safety are color case hardened. The butt stock is factory issue, and has been refinished and the checkering recut. The forend is custom. It is 2 ¼ wide and has a wrap-around checkering pattern and an ebony tip. This rifle is in excellent condition. The metal has no obvious blemishes. The wood has a few very small handling marks, with one small (1/4) scratch in the forend checkering. A recent check of the bore with a bore scope showed that it is in excellent condition  the throat and leade show only light wear and the rifling is sharp. This rifle promises to provide many years of accurate shooting.



I am offering at an additional cost a Unertl 15 power Ultra Varmint scope that fits the rifle. The scope features two horizontal cross wires that are spaced six minutes apart. The bluing on the scope is very good. The scope was sent to Parsons Scope Service for cleaning and adjustment. The view through the scope is clear and bright.



The chamber has a .246 interior neck diameter so cartridge necks must be outside turned. However, you wont have to do any neck turning soon because 395 rounds of prepared Lapua brass are included, of which 355 are loaded Berger 40 gr. varmint bullets and Benchmark powder. This load has produced groups of less than .5 MOA at over 4000 fps..



Included with the rifle is a Redding full-length die and Wilson neck sizing and bullet seating dies. It also includes a bore guide for use in cleaning the barrel. The rifle was featured in an article in the July 2007 issue of Precision Shooting Magazine, a copy of which will be furnished with the rifle. This article includes extensive load data.



The price for this rifle, not including the Unertl scope, is $2,000.00. The Unertl scope is available for an additional $800.00. The buyer will pay the actual cost of shipping and insurance.








