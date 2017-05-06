Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom Remington 700 .308
06-05-2017, 10:41 PM
Custom Remington 700 .308
Started with a Remington 700 short action that has been completely trued up and smoothed out. By trued I mean the receiver face was trued, the threads were recut, the back of the lugs were cut square, and the bolt face was also cut square.

-18" Broughton 5R 9 twist #8 contour barrel threaded 5/8"x24.
-Mcmillan HTG adjustable stock with 1 sling stud and 3 flush cups
-American Precision Arms bottom metal
-Rifle basics trigger set at a very crisp 8 oz
-Glass Bedded with MarineTex
-Badger Ordinance 20 MOA rail
-Tubbs light weight firing pin assembly

Shoots 1/2 moa no problem
Does not inclue Muzzle break, scope, rings, magazine, or bipod.

I have about $3000 into this package. Asking $2000

Text: 636 four 8 four 2 5 five 6
06-05-2017, 10:44 PM
Re: Custom Remington 700 .308
Heres some pictures.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom Remington 700 .308-3081.jpeg   Custom Remington 700 .308-3082.jpeg  

