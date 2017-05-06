Custom Remington 700 .308 Started with a Remington 700 short action that has been completely trued up and smoothed out. By trued I mean the receiver face was trued, the threads were recut, the back of the lugs were cut square, and the bolt face was also cut square.



-18" Broughton 5R 9 twist #8 contour barrel threaded 5/8"x24.

-Mcmillan HTG adjustable stock with 1 sling stud and 3 flush cups

-American Precision Arms bottom metal

-Rifle basics trigger set at a very crisp 8 oz

-Glass Bedded with MarineTex

-Badger Ordinance 20 MOA rail

-Tubbs light weight firing pin assembly



Shoots 1/2 moa no problem

Does not inclue Muzzle break, scope, rings, magazine, or bipod.



I have about $3000 into this package. Asking $2000



Text: 636 four 8 four 2 5 five 6