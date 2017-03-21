Custom Remington 700 22 Nosler Blueprinted Custom built remington 700 in a hot new 22 nosler. This rifle has been trued and blueprinted from the centerline of the bolt raceway. This service includes the face squared, lug recesses squared, action threads ( oversized .012 ) re-cut inline with the bolt raceway, bolt lugs squared and bolt face cut. All work is single point cut on a southbend lathe. This rifle is has a new sako style extractor installed. The bolt is spiral fluted and is microslicked with ceramic cerakote in gun metal grey to give it a silky smooth cycle. This rifle has a new custom painted armor black with crimson red webbed hs-precision pro series sendero stock. It has an oversized knob installed. It has a full length aluminum bedding block that extends out to the swivel stud. The ptg recoil lug is bedded with pro-bed 2000. All the powder is burning down a new 24 inch x-caliber #20 contour, stainless steel, 3 groove, match grade barrel with a 1 in 8 twist. The recessed 11 degree target crown is meticulously hand lapped. This barrel is fluted in house and in a very unique 60 degree spiral. All fluting is done prior to chambering on a haas vf-2 cnc mill. It is threaded 5/8 x 24 tpi and comes with the thread protector which is made from the existing barrel that was cut off. It is suppresor ready. The action and bottom metal is cerakoted armor black and the barrel, knob and shroud is cerakoted gun metal grey. It has a new rifle basix, adjustable trigger thats at a very crisp 2.0 lbs. It also includes a 20 moa nightforce rail. This rifle looks, shoots and feels awesome. It weighs in at 8.0 lbs on digital shipping scales. It was fired 20 times for test fire and grouping purposes. The group shown was fired with factory nosler 77gr ammo.

For sale only.

1975.00.












