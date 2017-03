Custom Remigton 700 257 WBY Just got in a nice 257 Wby in a Remington 700. Action has been trued, factory trigger. Shilen match grade 1-10 Twist barrel finishes at .655 at 26 inches. has BC medalist Weatherby style stock black with grey webbing. Nice looking gun have not shot it. Previous owner has 20 rounds through it. $1200. Can text pics if interested.

(307)851-1957