Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Custom Rem 700 mag
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Custom Rem 700 mag
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-26-2017, 11:24 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Eureka, Montana
Posts: 43
Custom Rem 700 mag
FS ~~ Remmington 700 CDL Stainless Fluted 26" barrel. H-S Precision aluminum block bedding stock. Timney 2 lb trigger. In as new condition, 28 rds thru it. Built it, now need to pay medical bills after resent back surgery. I have $1500 into it , will sell for $1200 (SCOPE IS NOT INCLUDED). $1150 if you do not want the Talley rings. Not interested in trades. Will try to post pics but I can email or text pics with it doesn't work. 10 break-in rounds, 9 rounds total with Nosler Accubond LR 168 gr ( first target ): 9 rounds total with Berger VLD 168 gr. ( 2nd target) If I get them backwards the Bergers shot just a little tighter. No time to play with seating depth or powders. $20 shipping to your FFL Will check messages periodically
[ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH]Custom Rem 700 mag-gun5.jpg[/ATTACH][/ATTACH][/ATTACH][/ATTACH][/ATTACH]
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom Rem 700 mag-gun-1.jpg   Custom Rem 700 mag-gun2.jpg  

Custom Rem 700 mag-gun3.jpg   Custom Rem 700 mag-gun6.jpg  

Custom Rem 700 mag-gun7.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS Accumark 7mm STW | Rem 700 Ti (1st Gen) 7 08 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:07 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC