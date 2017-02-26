Custom Rem 700 mag

[ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH] FS ~~ Remmington 700 CDL Stainless Fluted 26" barrel. H-S Precision aluminum block bedding stock. Timney 2 lb trigger. In as new condition, 28 rds thru it. Built it, now need to pay medical bills after resent back surgery. I have $1500 into it , will sell for $1200 (SCOPE IS NOT INCLUDED). $1150 if you do not want the Talley rings. Not interested in trades. Will try to post pics but I can email or text pics with it doesn't work. 10 break-in rounds, 9 rounds total with Nosler Accubond LR 168 gr ( first target ): 9 rounds total with Berger VLD 168 gr. ( 2nd target) If I get them backwards the Bergers shot just a little tighter. No time to play with seating depth or powders. $20 shipping to your FFL Will check messages periodically[ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH][ATTACH] [/ATTACH][/ATTACH][/ATTACH][/ATTACH][/ATTACH] Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







