Custom Rem 700 7 mag and Custom 700 243win

I have two customs for sale. Both were full builds by K&K Custom in Duncan OK
Remington 700 7mm Rem Mag
Trued, bedded, etc
Benchmark #4 1-9" 26" barrel straight fluted by Kampfeld, threaded 1/2x28
McMillan Game Scout BDL (bottom metal same color as metal)
TearDrop bolt knob, micro slick on bolt body
Tubb DuoSpring kit
Factory Trigger (unless you want to pay extra for a Timney or a Tubb)
Cerekoated Sniper Gray to give a brushed stainless look.
62 rounds fired
$2,000
Scope, rings, stock pack, bipod not included
Remington 700 243 Winchester
Trued, bedded, etc
All metal cerekoated black
Spiral fluted knob, barrel, bolt
#4 Brux 1-8" 24" barrel threaded 1/2x28
McWoody Game Scout (2 flush cups on left side)
PTG detachable bottom metal (no magazine included)
Factory trigger (unless you want to pay for a Timney or a Tubb)
20moa Near base
Thread protector has wear from being in stock pack and the stock has a small chip in front of DBM (I took pictures) please email for any questions or for more pics.
$2200, bipod and mag not included
I'm in OKC
Trades:
DTA SRS A1 Gen 2 conversions or barrels
Nightforce Atacr F1
Nightforce SHV F1
SWFA 5-20 FFP
Swarovski Spotting scope
Leica/Swaro/Zeiss range finding binoculars
I will only ship to an FFL outside the state of Oklahoma, don't ask for home delivery.
JasonHwas (at) gmail