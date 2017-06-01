Custom Rem 700 7 mag and Custom 700 243win



Remington 700 7mm Rem Mag

Trued, bedded, etc

Benchmark #4 1-9" 26" barrel straight fluted by Kampfeld, threaded 1/2x28

McMillan Game Scout BDL (bottom metal same color as metal)

TearDrop bolt knob, micro slick on bolt body

Tubb DuoSpring kit

Factory Trigger (unless you want to pay extra for a Timney or a Tubb)

Cerekoated Sniper Gray to give a brushed stainless look.

62 rounds fired



$2,000

Scope, rings, stock pack, bipod not included



Remington 700 243 Winchester

Trued, bedded, etc

All metal cerekoated black

Spiral fluted knob, barrel, bolt

#4 Brux 1-8" 24" barrel threaded 1/2x28

McWoody Game Scout (2 flush cups on left side)

PTG detachable bottom metal (no magazine included)

Factory trigger (unless you want to pay for a Timney or a Tubb)

20moa Near base

Thread protector has wear from being in stock pack and the stock has a small chip in front of DBM (I took pictures) please email for any questions or for more pics.

$2200, bipod and mag not included

I'm in OKC



Trades:

DTA SRS A1 Gen 2 conversions or barrels

Nightforce Atacr F1

Nightforce SHV F1

SWFA 5-20 FFP

Swarovski Spotting scope

Leica/Swaro/Zeiss range finding binoculars



I will only ship to an FFL outside the state of Oklahoma, don't ask for home delivery.



JasonHwas (at) gmail



























