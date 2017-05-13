Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom Rem 700 6.5x284
Unread 05-13-2017, 09:36 PM
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 85
Custom Rem 700 6.5x284
I really don't want to sell this rifle but I found a rifle I want more than this one. I had this one built by Long Range Innovations in Lubbock. It shoots 140VLDs sub-1/2" with very minimal load development. I haven't even done any seating depth tests to tighten the groups yet. This rifle has less than 120 rds down the tube. Below is a list of the build. Please don't hesitate to ask questions.

Trued Rem 700 long action
Timney Trigger
26" Shilen select match 1/8 barrel with deep fluting
Muzzle break
HS Precision stock
SWFA SS HD 5-20x50
Action and barrel are coated for durability
**bipod not included**

I'm asking $4,500 OBO shipped. I can take more pics if needed and text/email if you give me your info in a PM. Thanks for looking guys.



Unread 05-13-2017, 10:11 PM
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 5
Re: Custom Rem 700 6.5x284
Nice looking rig. To bad I'm a lefty.
You shouldn't have a problem moving this. Good Luck!

NRA Life Member


Mountainman83
Unread 05-13-2017, 10:17 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 85
Re: Custom Rem 700 6.5x284
Hope you're right because I don't get the other rifle without selling this one haha
