Custom Rem 700 6.5x284



Trued Rem 700 long action

Timney Trigger

26" Shilen select match 1/8 barrel with deep fluting

Muzzle break

HS Precision stock

SWFA SS HD 5-20x50

Action and barrel are coated for durability

**bipod not included**



I'm asking $4,500 OBO shipped. I can take more pics if needed and text/email if you give me your info in a PM. Thanks for looking guys.







I really don't want to sell this rifle but I found a rifle I want more than this one. I had this one built by Long Range Innovations in Lubbock. It shoots 140VLDs sub-1/2" with very minimal load development. I haven't even done any seating depth tests to tighten the groups yet. This rifle has less than 120 rds down the tube. Below is a list of the build. Please don't hesitate to ask questions.Trued Rem 700 long actionTimney Trigger26" Shilen select match 1/8 barrel with deep flutingMuzzle breakHS Precision stockSWFA SS HD 5-20x50Action and barrel are coated for durability**bipod not included**I'm asking $4,500 OBO shipped. I can take more pics if needed and text/email if you give me your info in a PM. Thanks for looking guys.