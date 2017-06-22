Custom rem 700 338 demon(lapua,edge,33 nosler) Fresh built remington 700 338 demon. This is a wildcat based off the 375 ruger brass is easy to form rifle comes with 50 pieces of brass and custom dies. The action has been trued lugs lapped .250 recoil lug. It has a 27"+ brake #4 lilja 1-10 twist barrel. It all rests in a greybull precision stock with full length aluminum bedding block. This cartridge is a hammer i have built quite a few of these and they all have pushed the 250grn berger 2850fps +- a few fps. At this point the rifle has been test fired break in and load development will be started in the next few days. Rifles we build shoot 1/2" or better or they dont leave the shop. $1500 plus shipping upgrades available shilen trigger, tactical bolt knob pm for upgrade pricing. PIC OF CARTRIDGE BESIDE 300 ULTRA FOR COMPARISON Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











