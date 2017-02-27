Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan
02-27-2017, 09:14 AM
Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan
Custom built 223 Wylde by Tyson Crabbe of Summit Rifles (CPrecision Rifles) in Dallas, GA. You can shoot either 223 or 5.56 ammo in the 223 Wylde Chamber. Rifle is accurate and shoots a few different factory ammo brands really well.

Rifle has exactly 303 rounds down the barrel. Barrel hasn’t been ran hot.

Would consider partial trades+cash for New or Like New:
Nightforce NSX 5.5-22x50 MOAR
Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 MOAR
Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 MOAR
Swarovski Z6 3-18x50 BT 4W
Swarovski Z6 5-30x50 BT 4W
Vortex Razor HD Light Hunter 3-15x42 HSR-4


Sale Price: $2,650 For Everything or
$2,100 For Rifle and Ammo (No Bipod, Scope or Rings) or
$1,450 For Barreled Action, Bottom Metal, Trigger and Ammo


Rifle Build Specs:
Remington 700 Short Action - Blue Printed
PTG 1 Piece Diamond Fluted Bolt with Sako Extractor
Tactical Bolt Knob
Remington 700 BDL Bottom Metal
Trigger Tech Adjustable Trigger 1.5-4lbs – Set to 2lbs now
McMillan Game Warden Stock – Action Glass Bedded
X-Caliber Match Grade SS #20 Sendero Contour 1:8 Twist 22” Barrel
– Straight Flutes
- Barrel is threaded (1/2x28) with a thread protector
DNZ Hunt Master Medium Ring Mounts
Vortex Viper HS-T VMR-1 MOA 6-24x50 Scope with Box
Butler Creek Flip Up Scope Caps
Harris 1A2-BRM Notch Leg 6” to 9” Bipod

Rifle will come with 67rds of loaded 70gr Berger VLD ammo with load data,
8 Boxes of PMC X-Tac Match 77gr Match King Ammo and several other misc. rounds that shot well.

Rifle will also come with all 303 Once Fired Brass and a Soft Case.

Bolt is Graphite Black and Micro Slick Cerakote and the rest of the metal is Tungsten.

Some of the groups shown are with factory ammo and some are during load development with the 70gr Berger VLD’s.

For quicker response please text me @ 678-918-6622
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan-rifle1.jpg   Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan-rifle2.jpg  

Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan-rifle3.jpg   Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan-groups.jpg  

Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan-groups-2.jpg  
Last edited by smcdurmon; 02-27-2017 at 09:21 AM. Reason: Add Contact Info
