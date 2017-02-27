Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde McMillan Custom built 223 Wylde by Tyson Crabbe of Summit Rifles (CPrecision Rifles) in Dallas, GA. You can shoot either 223 or 5.56 ammo in the 223 Wylde Chamber. Rifle is accurate and shoots a few different factory ammo brands really well.



Rifle has exactly 303 rounds down the barrel. Barrel hasn’t been ran hot.



Would consider partial trades+cash for New or Like New:

Nightforce NSX 5.5-22x50 MOAR

Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 MOAR

Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 MOAR

Swarovski Z6 3-18x50 BT 4W

Swarovski Z6 5-30x50 BT 4W

Vortex Razor HD Light Hunter 3-15x42 HSR-4





Sale Price: $2,650 For Everything or

$2,100 For Rifle and Ammo (No Bipod, Scope or Rings) or

$1,450 For Barreled Action, Bottom Metal, Trigger and Ammo





Rifle Build Specs:

Remington 700 Short Action - Blue Printed

PTG 1 Piece Diamond Fluted Bolt with Sako Extractor

Tactical Bolt Knob

Remington 700 BDL Bottom Metal

Trigger Tech Adjustable Trigger 1.5-4lbs – Set to 2lbs now

McMillan Game Warden Stock – Action Glass Bedded

X-Caliber Match Grade SS #20 Sendero Contour 1:8 Twist 22” Barrel

– Straight Flutes

- Barrel is threaded (1/2x28) with a thread protector

DNZ Hunt Master Medium Ring Mounts

Vortex Viper HS-T VMR-1 MOA 6-24x50 Scope with Box

Butler Creek Flip Up Scope Caps

Harris 1A2-BRM Notch Leg 6” to 9” Bipod



Rifle will come with 67rds of loaded 70gr Berger VLD ammo with load data,

8 Boxes of PMC X-Tac Match 77gr Match King Ammo and several other misc. rounds that shot well.



Rifle will also come with all 303 Once Fired Brass and a Soft Case.



Bolt is Graphite Black and Micro Slick Cerakote and the rest of the metal is Tungsten.



Some of the groups shown are with factory ammo and some are during load development with the 70gr Berger VLD’s.



For quicker response please text me @ 678-918-6622 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







