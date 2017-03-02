Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde Custom built 223 Wylde by Summit Rifles in Hiram, GA. You can shoot either 223 or 5.56 ammo in the 223 Wylde Chamber. Rifle is accurate with very little load development. Rifle shoots a few different factor ammo brands real well also.



I had this rifle built in hopes of getting my wife into shooting a little, but that didn’t happen. Rifle is in like new condition and has only been to the range a few times.



Rifle has exactly 175 rounds down the barrel for load development and barrel break in. Barrel hasn’t been ran hot.



If your looking for an accurate, fun and cheap to shoot bench gun, look no further.



Rifle weighs in around 10lbs scoped without bipod if I remember correctly.



Rifle Build Specs:

Remington 700 Short Action - Blue Printed

PTG 1 Piece Diamond Fluted Bolt with Sako Extractor

Tactical Bolt Knob

Remington 700 BDL Bottom Metal

Trigger Tech Adjustable Trigger 1.5-4lbs – Set to 2lbs now

McMillan Game Warden Stock – Action Glass Bedded

X-Caliber Match Grade SS #20 Sendero Contour 1:8 Twist 22” Barrel

– Straight Flutes

- Barrel is threaded (1/2x28) with a thread protector

DNZ Hunt Master Medium Ring Mounts

Vortex Viper HS-T VMR-1 MOA 6-24x50 Scope with Box

Butler Creek Flip Up Scope Caps

Harris 1A2-BRM Notch Leg 6” to 9” Bipod



Rifle will come with 84rds of loaded 70gr Berger VLD ammo with load data.



Rifle will also come with all 175 Once Fired Brass.



Bolt is Graphite Black and Micro Slick Cerakote and the rest of the metal is Tungsten.



Some of the groups shown are with factory ammo and some are during load development with the 70gr Berger VLD’s.





$3,000 Shipped to your FFL







Last edited by smcdurmon; 02-03-2017 at 07:08 PM . Reason: Add information