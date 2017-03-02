     close
Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde
Unread 02-03-2017, 07:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Northwest Georgia
Posts: 34
Custom Rem 700 223 Wylde
Custom built 223 Wylde by Summit Rifles in Hiram, GA. You can shoot either 223 or 5.56 ammo in the 223 Wylde Chamber. Rifle is accurate with very little load development. Rifle shoots a few different factor ammo brands real well also.

I had this rifle built in hopes of getting my wife into shooting a little, but that didn’t happen. Rifle is in like new condition and has only been to the range a few times.

Rifle has exactly 175 rounds down the barrel for load development and barrel break in. Barrel hasn’t been ran hot.

If your looking for an accurate, fun and cheap to shoot bench gun, look no further.

Rifle weighs in around 10lbs scoped without bipod if I remember correctly.

Rifle Build Specs:
Remington 700 Short Action - Blue Printed
PTG 1 Piece Diamond Fluted Bolt with Sako Extractor
Tactical Bolt Knob
Remington 700 BDL Bottom Metal
Trigger Tech Adjustable Trigger 1.5-4lbs – Set to 2lbs now
McMillan Game Warden Stock – Action Glass Bedded
X-Caliber Match Grade SS #20 Sendero Contour 1:8 Twist 22” Barrel
– Straight Flutes
- Barrel is threaded (1/2x28) with a thread protector
DNZ Hunt Master Medium Ring Mounts
Vortex Viper HS-T VMR-1 MOA 6-24x50 Scope with Box
Butler Creek Flip Up Scope Caps
Harris 1A2-BRM Notch Leg 6” to 9” Bipod

Rifle will come with 84rds of loaded 70gr Berger VLD ammo with load data.

Rifle will also come with all 175 Once Fired Brass.

Bolt is Graphite Black and Micro Slick Cerakote and the rest of the metal is Tungsten.

Some of the groups shown are with factory ammo and some are during load development with the 70gr Berger VLD’s.


$3,000 Shipped to your FFL
