Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 09:26 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Northwest Georgia
Posts: 45
Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action
Item Description: Custom 223 Wylde Barreled Action built by Tyson Crabbe of CPrecision Rifles in Dallas, GA. You can shoot either 223 or 5.56 ammo in the 223 Wylde Chamber. Accurate and shoots a few different factory ammo brands really well.

Has exactly 303 rounds down the barrel. Barrel hasn’t been ran hot.

Build Specs:
Remington 700 Short Action - Blue Printed
PTG 1 Piece Diamond Fluted Bolt with Sako Extractor
Tactical Bolt Knob
PTG Recoil Lug
Remington 700 BDL Bottom Metal
Trigger Tech Adjustable Trigger 1.5-4lbs – Set to 2lbs now
X-Caliber Match Grade SS #20 Sendero Contour 1:8 Twist 22” Barrel
– Straight Flutes
- Barrel is threaded (1/2x28) with a thread protector

Barreled Action will come with 67rds of loaded 70gr Berger VLD ammo with load data.

Barreled Action will also come with all 303 Once Fired Brass.

Bolt is Graphite Black and Micro Slick Cerakote and the rest of the metal is Tungsten.

Text for quicker response 678-918-6622


Sale Price - $1,200 Shipped to your FFL
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action-223-1.jpg   Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action-223-2.jpg  

Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action-223-3.jpg   Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action-223-4.jpg  

Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action-groups.jpg  
Last edited by smcdurmon; 03-13-2017 at 09:41 AM. Reason: Add Recoil Lug Info
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS Complete Upper | GAP .308 Templar V2, Manners T2a »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:48 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC