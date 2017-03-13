Custom Rem 700 223 Barreled Action Item Description: Custom 223 Wylde Barreled Action built by Tyson Crabbe of CPrecision Rifles in Dallas, GA. You can shoot either 223 or 5.56 ammo in the 223 Wylde Chamber. Accurate and shoots a few different factory ammo brands really well.



Has exactly 303 rounds down the barrel. Barrel hasn’t been ran hot.



Build Specs:

Remington 700 Short Action - Blue Printed

PTG 1 Piece Diamond Fluted Bolt with Sako Extractor

Tactical Bolt Knob

PTG Recoil Lug

Remington 700 BDL Bottom Metal

Trigger Tech Adjustable Trigger 1.5-4lbs – Set to 2lbs now

X-Caliber Match Grade SS #20 Sendero Contour 1:8 Twist 22” Barrel

– Straight Flutes

- Barrel is threaded (1/2x28) with a thread protector



Barreled Action will come with 67rds of loaded 70gr Berger VLD ammo with load data.



Barreled Action will also come with all 303 Once Fired Brass.



Bolt is Graphite Black and Micro Slick Cerakote and the rest of the metal is Tungsten.



Text for quicker response 678-918-6622





Sale Price - $1,200 Shipped to your FFL Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







Last edited by smcdurmon; 03-13-2017 at 09:41 AM . Reason: Add Recoil Lug Info