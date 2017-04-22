Custom Rem 7 in 308

Custom built stainless steel Remington Model 7 in 308 I bought new over 15 years ago for sheep hunting in Alaska. It was originally built by Wild West Guns in Anchorage, Alaska into the Summit rifle. Jim West began building these years ago and then started making the SummitLite rifle and discontinued producing the Summit rifle. I sent the rifle to him to convert it from a Summit to a SummitLite, but the rifle remains marked Summit Rifles. The following work has been done to the rifle during both builds.
Original Remington barrel was fluted, porting, match crowned and cryogenically processed
The action and bolt were squared, trued and lapped
Action was pillar and glass bedded
Bolt and action machined to make it ultra-lightweight
Two ejectors installed for very robust and positive ejection
Installed a Sako style extractor
Installed a Timney trigger set to 3 pounds
All metal finished in matte chrome by Accurate Plating and Weaponry
Installed a new High Tech ultralight synthetic/Kevlar with Schnabel forend
Installed a black 1 Pachmayr Decelerator pad
Custom paint job on the stock
Installed light weight Weaver rings and bases
Mounted a VX-2 Ultralight 2-7x28mm with the FireDot LR Duplex (Non-Illuminated) reticle
Added Butler Creek flip-up scope covers
I have the original scope box, scope cover and paperwork but not the rifle box or manual. The rifle weights a scant 5.75 pounds and is the perfect lightweight rifle for sheep and goat hunting around the world. I would estimate it has been fired less than 300 times and loves 150 to 165 grain loads.
Current replacement cost is over $5000. I am selling it for $3400 and that includes shipping. Would sell for $3000 without the scope. Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person. Email with any questions and thanks for looking.
Jerry
[URL=http://smg.photobucket.com/user/jgraham1/media/Summit_zps7dkdbyyv.jpg.html]
[/URL