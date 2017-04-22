Custom Rem 7 in 308



Original Remington barrel was fluted, porting, match crowned and cryogenically processed

The action and bolt were squared, trued and lapped

Action was pillar and glass bedded

Bolt and action machined to make it ultra-lightweight

Two ejectors installed for very robust and positive ejection

Installed a Sako style extractor

Installed a Timney trigger set to 3 pounds

All metal finished in matte chrome by Accurate Plating and Weaponry

Installed a new High Tech ultralight synthetic/Kevlar with Schnabel forend

Installed a black 1 Pachmayr Decelerator pad

Custom paint job on the stock

Installed light weight Weaver rings and bases

Mounted a VX-2 Ultralight 2-7x28mm with the FireDot LR Duplex (Non-Illuminated) reticle

Added Butler Creek flip-up scope covers



I have the original scope box, scope cover and paperwork but not the rifle box or manual. The rifle weights a scant 5.75 pounds and is the perfect lightweight rifle for sheep and goat hunting around the world. I would estimate it has been fired less than 300 times and loves 150 to 165 grain loads.



Current replacement cost is over $5000. I am selling it for $3400 and that includes shipping. Would sell for $3000 without the scope. Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person. Email with any questions and thanks for looking.



Jerry



