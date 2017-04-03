Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Custom M700 300 RUM
Unread 03-04-2017, 06:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 380
Custom M700 300 RUM
Barrel is from a Sendero 26" plus a muzzle break.
Action is an SPS matte for the RUM. New Remington trigger.
Borden Rimrock stock with Turkey scenes underneath finish. 13" lop.
Glass bedded by Rick Steinhour from Extreme Rifle Works.
Also Rick put the barrel on receiver and fixed head space.
Weight is 7.5 lbs. Borden stock is light, plenty of hunting scuffs-small gouge bottom of grip. Balances well. Bedding epoxy at rear of receiver to raise it up to fit magazine properly and to function.
When the barrel was in the original Sendero receiver/stock it shot Berger 230's 92gr Retumbo, 250 CCI OL 3.877" into 1/2 " @ 100yds. Never shot it as it sits now.
$975 shipped. (315) 404-2994
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom M700 300 RUM-dscn3311.jpg   Custom M700 300 RUM-dscn3312.jpg  

Custom M700 300 RUM-dscn3315.jpg   Custom M700 300 RUM-dscn3314.jpg  

Custom M700 300 RUM-dscn3317.jpg   Custom M700 300 RUM-dscn3322.jpg  

