Custom M1A Selling to fund new build. Custom M1A my wife bought me for my 40th birthday. I have fired it less than 30 rounds and I am 48...so off it goes. I just won't tell her it's gone. Very accurate rifle, it would cloverleaf 168 match ammo at 100 yards. Put together by a gunsmith in Michigan is all I know about it. Bedded in a woodland camo McMillan, comes with accessories, scope mount, 4 mags, sling and cleaning tools. Asking 2500 shipped . Will consider trades for a 6.5 Creed or quality optics.