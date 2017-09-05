Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



05-09-2017
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Western Colorado
Posts: 928
Custom LR Rifle, BAT, Schmidt Bender
Selling this accurate rifle to get on with more motorcycling before I get too old.
B.A.T. HR action with Melonite treated and spiral fluted bolt, 20 MOA integral picatinny rail; Jewell 20 oz. trigger; Kreiger #19 contour 28" fluted barrel chambered for 7 Rem mag and throated for 180 gr VLD bullets, tight neck chamber at .307"; Greybull stock with aluminum bedding block milled out a little and glass bedded; Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16 x 50 scope with Darrell Holland's A.R.T. reticle; Badger rings; U.S. Optics scope level.
I have used the rifle for long range marmots with a number of kills beyond 3/4 mile. On 16 power the scope has been adequate for shots out to a mile.
This rifle is offered as a turn-key package including around 400 Berger 180 gr Hunting VLD's; a custom rod guide, Redding dies complete with shell holder and neck bushings. and around 90 fired cases. Ships in an aluminum case. All load and ballistic data included, as well as original shipping container for the scope and all documentation for all components.
The rifle was built by Quarter Minute Magnums, and I shot one group for this listing that measures .207.
Package price $5500 plus shipping and insurance.
Will sell scope and rifle separately if it doesn't go as a package pretty quick.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom LR Rifle, BAT, Schmidt Bender-bat-full.jpg   Custom LR Rifle, BAT, Schmidt Bender-bat-case.jpg  

Custom LR Rifle, BAT, Schmidt Bender-bat-group.jpg   Custom LR Rifle, BAT, Schmidt Bender-bat-lt.jpg  

Custom LR Rifle, BAT, Schmidt Bender-bat-rt.jpg  
