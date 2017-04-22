Custom Hawkeye in 375 Ruger

Custom built Ruger Hawkeye in 375 Ruger originally a stainless-steel Alaskan model I bought new in Juneau, Alaska over 8 years ago. I removed the Hogue Overmold stock and purchased a new replacement McMillian McWoody stock. The rifle was sent to Accurate Plating and Weaponry where the following work was completed:
Red Pachmayr Decelerator 1 pad installed
Pillar and glass bedded the action
Free floated the barrel
Installed a Timney Trigger, set at 3 pounds
The barrel was ported
Installed a red fiber optic front sight
Refinished in matte chrome
The original refinished rings are included, but do not have the box or manual. I will also include a new pair of Talley 30mm rings. I used the rifle for five years hunting in Alaska and three years ago moved to the Lower 48 where it has sat unused It has approximately 300 rounds down the tube, the bore is excellent and the rifle functions perfectly. The rifle looks great, like new. Groups are about 1 with all factory Hornady loads I have tried (275 and 300 grain). I think loading development can bring that down to .5 MOA, it shoots that nice It is a great handling rifle because if its short length and has the energy of the 375 HH. If you are looking for an outdoor rifle in a large caliber for bears, moose and dangerous game while hunting in Alaska, Canada or Africa, this is the rifle. Completely weather resistant, accurate and hard hitting. No, it is not the pretty English Walnut and beautiful blued rifle of the yester years, it is better!
Cost to build this rifle was well over $2500 for parts and labor and replacement would be even higher now. I am selling it for $1600 and that includes shipping. Your FFL must be willing to accept from a private person. Email with any questions and thanks for looking.
Jerry