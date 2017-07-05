Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Custom Freedom Arms 500 JRH
05-07-2017
Custom Freedom Arms 500 JRH
Originally a FA 454. Jack Huntington replaced with a new barrel 5.5" with integral barrel band in 500 JRH. Opened up the cylinder to fit the fat 50 cal brass. Trigger job (overtravel screw) 3 lbs. Gary Reeder contoured the grip frame to a nice rounded edges. Smooth stag grips fit perfect. No sharp edged to get slammed in recoil. Size comparison that's a 500JRH next to a 44 mag/ 50 cal 430 to a 44 cal 225 bullet head.
Read up on the 500JRH-cut down 500 S&W to fit in a smaller framed revolver with 90% power. And the Freedom arms can take it. 58 loaded ammo 430gr @ 900fps included. Feels like a lil more than a 44mag but twice the energy. Probably best weight to power ratio for Alaskan Bears or An African hunt.
Plus 500 bullet heads 400 grain. SHot about 50 times. You can load this up to thunderous power-but not needed. Buffalo Boar ammo has loaded rounds. $2800 The ammo/bullets ship separate to your door. Appromimate bullets and ammo are worth $400. Revolver to your Dealer. $50 SHipping.
05-07-2017
Re: Custom Freedom Arms 500 JRH
More pics
