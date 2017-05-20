Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan 223. 24" Shilen blank with C-Arms carbon fiber wrap. 1x12" twist. Titanium muzzle break. M700 action with a tight bolt fit. Remington trigger set at 24 oz. Mcmillan A3 Sporter stock olive/tan/black, glass bedded. Very light-7lbs. Comes with 88 rounds of 40gr NBT's loaded for me for this rifle. Pic is the only group I ever shot. And this was off the truck tailgait with unsupported butt at 110yds. Then proceeded to shoot 9 woodchucks out to 300yds. $2150 Leupold V3 8.5-25x50 LR will be $650 extra. Iota one piece rings $100. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







