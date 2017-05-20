Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-20-2017, 08:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 434
Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.
24" Shilen blank with C-Arms carbon fiber wrap. 1x12" twist. Titanium muzzle break. M700 action with a tight bolt fit. Remington trigger set at 24 oz. Mcmillan A3 Sporter stock olive/tan/black, glass bedded. Very light-7lbs. Comes with 88 rounds of 40gr NBT's loaded for me for this rifle. Pic is the only group I ever shot. And this was off the truck tailgait with unsupported butt at 110yds. Then proceeded to shoot 9 woodchucks out to 300yds. $2150 Leupold V3 8.5-25x50 LR will be $650 extra. Iota one piece rings $100.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3378.jpg   Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3379.jpg  

Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3380.jpg   Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3381.jpg  

Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3382.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-20-2017, 08:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 434
Re: Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.
More pics.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3383.jpg   Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3384.jpg  

Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3385.jpg   Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3387.jpg  

Custom Christensen Arms 700-McMillan.-dscn3389.jpg  
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Ruger Super Redhawk 44 mag 7.5 inch barrel | Custom GAP Non-Typical 300 WSM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:59 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC